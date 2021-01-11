US House of Representatives to Urge Pence to Remove Trump From Power - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The US House of Representatives will call on Vice President Mike Pence to remove President Donald Trump from power, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

"I want to call to your immediate attention the action to be taken tomorrow morning, when Majority Leader [Steny] Hoyer will request Unanimous Consent to bring up the [Jamie] Raskin resolution.

This resolution calls on the Vice President to convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office, after which the Vice President would immediately exercise powers as acting President," Pelosi said in a statement.

"If we do not receive Unanimous Consent, this legislation is planned to be brought up on the Floor the following day. We are calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours," Pelosi added.