UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Of Representatives To Urge Pence To Remove Trump From Power - Pelosi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:20 AM

US House of Representatives to Urge Pence to Remove Trump From Power - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The US House of Representatives will call on Vice President Mike Pence to remove President Donald Trump from power, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

"I want to call to your immediate attention the action to be taken tomorrow morning, when Majority Leader [Steny] Hoyer will request Unanimous Consent to bring up the [Jamie] Raskin resolution.

This resolution calls on the Vice President to convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office, after which the Vice President would immediately exercise powers as acting President," Pelosi said in a statement.

"If we do not receive Unanimous Consent, this legislation is planned to be brought up on the Floor the following day. We are calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours," Pelosi added.

Related Topics

Resolution Trump Nancy From Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED5.4 bn in market cap

6 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Virtual Happiness and Positi ..

6 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with President of Indonesia ov ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Economy receives 59,130 consumer complaints ..

6 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak inaugurates first virtual Emir ..

7 hours ago

India warns of Avian Influenza in seven states

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.