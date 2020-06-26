UrduPoint.com
US House Of Representatives To Vote For Washington DC Statehood On Friday - Speaker

Fri 26th June 2020 | 01:35 PM

The US House of Representatives, the lower house of the Congress, will vote on Friday on giving Washington D.C. the status of the 51st US state, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The US House of Representatives, the lower house of the Congress, will vote on Friday on giving Washington D.C. the status of the 51st US state, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

From the administrative point of view, Washington currently has the status of the Federal District of Columbia that is not part of any state. Pelosi believes that having such a low status is a "grave injustice" that needs to be changed.

"Tomorrow [on Friday] we will right this grave injustice which is an affront to our democracy," Pelosi said at a press conference as quoted by Fox news broadcaster.

The initiative has been sponsored by congressmen from Pelosi's Democratic Party. They say that residents of the capital conscientiously fulfill their civic duties, but do not have the opportunity to elect their representatives to the Congress.

The so-called Washington, D.C. Statehood Act is expected to be passed in the lower house controlled by the Democrats and rejected in the Senate, the upper house, where the Republicans occupy the majority. The White House said that it would veto the bill in any case.

