US House Opens Session to Impeach Trump for 'Incitement of Insurrection'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday convened a session to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time over his "incitement of an insurrection" following last week's deadly riot at the Capitol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Wednesday convened a session to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time over his "incitement of an insurrection" following last week's deadly riot at the Capitol.

"We are debating this historic measure at an actual crime scene, and we wouldn't be here if it weren't for the President of the United States," House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern said as the session got underway shortly after 9:00 a.m. local time.

The Democrat-majority House is expected to easily pass the resolution impeaching Trump for "high crimes and misdemeanors" over his role in the storming of the Capitol, making him the only president in US history to have been impeached twice.

The House is now proceeding with one hour of debate on the rule governing impeachment debate, and will hold a vote on the rule afterward. Lawmakers will then proceed with two hours of debate on the impeachment resolution before holding a final vote.

On January 6, Trump loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, after he urged them to protest against the certification of Electoral College votes by Congress. Five people including a police officer were killed as a result of the riot.