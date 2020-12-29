UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:20 AM

US House Overrides Trump Veto of 2021 Defense Spending Bill, Sends Measure to Senate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The US House of Representatives has voted to override for the first time President Donald Trump's veto of the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The House voted 322-87 on Monday evening to override Trump's veto of the $740 billion NDAA, thereby sending the measure to the Republican-majority Senate for consideration.

On Wednesday, Trump vetoed the NDAA because it would not repeal Section 230 that protects tech companies from liability for restricting or censoring third-party content online; negate or slowdown withdrawals of US troops deployed overseas and rename military bases carrying Names of Confederate figures.

The NDAA includes provisions for imposing sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and against Turkey for acquiring the Russian S-400 air defense system.

