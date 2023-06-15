UrduPoint.com

US House Oversight Chair Says Biden May Have Received Up To $30Mln From Foreign States

June 15, 2023

President Joe Biden and his family may have received up to $30 million from foreign nationals as part of an alleged influence peddling scheme while serving as vice president of the United States, US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Thursday

"We have more bank records coming in, but we're going to exceed $10 million this week, and I think we'll get up between $20-$30 million dollars," Comer said during an interview with Fox News.

The Oversight Committee has been leading a probe into allegations by a confidential FBI informant who said the president and his son, Hunter Biden, received millions of dollars each from a Ukrainian energy company as part of a deal to push for Kiev to fire a prosecutor investigating the business.

The confidential human source is one of the "highest paid, most trusted" informants engaged with the FBI, Comer said. The informant has been paid more than $200,000 by the FBI and may also work with the CIA, Comer said.

Testimony from the source, who has been around since the Obama administration, has been used in previous cases, Comer also said.

However, agents in the FBI, Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service have been told to "stand down" regarding allegations of wrongdoing by the Biden family, Comer said, citing FBI sources.

The Oversight Committee is following the Biden money trail and expects more records soon, Comer added.

