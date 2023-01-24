(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) US House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer on Monday sent a letter to US Secret Service (USS) Director Kimberly Cheatle asking the USS to provide the panel all internal documents, communications and visitor information at President Joe Biden's residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

Federal investigators have found several tranches of classified documents at Biden's residence in Delaware from his time as vice president.

"The FBI found additional documents after its own 13-hour search of the premises last week," Comer said in the letter. "The US Secret Service protected President Biden during the time he stored these classified materials at his Wilmington residence.

Given the White House's lack of transparency regarding President Biden's residential visitor logs, the Committee seeks information from the Secret Service regarding who had access to his home since serving as Vice President."

Comer said the committee wants all documents and communications related to visitor information at Biden's Wilmington home from January 20, 2017 to the present.

The panel expects the Secret Service to provide all requested records by February 6, Comer added.

Earlier this month, the US government publicly acknowledged it has undertaken an investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified materials after his lawyers discovered sensitive documents in Biden's think-tank office and his residence.