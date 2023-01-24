UrduPoint.com

US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info On Visitors To Biden's Home Amid Documents Scandal

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 12:20 AM

US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to Biden's Home Amid Documents Scandal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) US House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer on Monday sent a letter to US Secret Service (USS) Director Kimberly Cheatle asking the USS to provide the panel all internal documents, communications and visitor information at President Joe Biden's residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

Federal investigators have found several tranches of classified documents at Biden's residence in Delaware from his time as vice president.

"The FBI found additional documents after its own 13-hour search of the premises last week," Comer said in the letter. "The US Secret Service protected President Biden during the time he stored these classified materials at his Wilmington residence.

Given the White House's lack of transparency regarding President Biden's residential visitor logs, the Committee seeks information from the Secret Service regarding who had access to his home since serving as Vice President."

Comer said the committee wants all documents and communications related to visitor information at Biden's Wilmington home from January 20, 2017 to the present.

The panel expects the Secret Service to provide all requested records by February 6, Comer added.

Earlier this month, the US government publicly acknowledged it has undertaken an investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified materials after his lawyers discovered sensitive documents in Biden's think-tank office and his residence.

Related Topics

Lawyers White House Wilmington January February FBI 2017 All From Government

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln ..

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln or 4.5% of GDP in 2023 - Study

26 minutes ago
 US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to ..

US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to Biden's Home Amid Documents S ..

27 minutes ago
 19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

27 minutes ago
 29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

27 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM agree to enhance ties

27 minutes ago
 Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalaba ..

Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.