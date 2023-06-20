UrduPoint.com

US House Oversight Committee Head Says Panel Will Continue Biden Probe Despite Guilty Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 08:16 PM

The US House Oversight Committee will continue its probe into alleged corruption by the family of US President Joe Biden despite his son, Hunter Biden, reaching a plea deal with the Justice Department on tax and gun charges, Committee Chairman James Comer said on Tuesday

Biden agreed to plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay Federal income tax and reached a pretrial diversion agreement on a felony charge of possessing a firearm as an unlawful drug user, court documents filed earlier on Tuesday revealed.

"These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee's investigation. We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden's involvement in the family's schemes are revealed," Comer said in a statement.

Comer characterized the plea agreement as a "slap on the wrist" amid the panel's investigation into potential corruption, influence peddling, and bribery by the Biden family.

The plea deal resolves the Justice Department's five-year probe into Hunter Biden, according to his attorney.

The Oversight Committee's investigation is operating alongside a separate House probe into the alleged weaponization of the US government, including its federal law enforcement, for political purposes.

Former US President Donald Trump criticized the Hunter Biden plea deal as well, calling the US justice system "broken."

"The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere 'traffic ticket,'" Trump said via social media.

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene similarly criticized the plea deal, characterizing it as a "stunt" to make Hunter Biden appear cooperative with the Justice Department. The Justice Department is protecting their "puppet President" by refusing to prosecute Joe and Hunter Biden for alleged bribes from Ukrainian businessmen, Greene said.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden "love their son" and will support him as he continues to "rebuild" his life, the White House said in a statement.

