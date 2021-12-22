US House Oversight Committee Launches Bipartisan Probe Into Astroworld Tragedy - Statement

The US House Oversight Committee on Wednesday announced that it is launching a bipartisan investigation into the deadly incident that occurred at the Astroworld Festival in the state of Texas last month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The US House Oversight Committee on Wednesday announced that it is launching a bipartisan investigation into the deadly incident that occurred at the Astroworld Festival in the state of Texas last month.

"Today, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, the Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, Rep. James Comer, the Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, Rep. Kevin Brady, Rep. Al Green, and Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. sent a letter to Michael Rapino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., requesting information regarding the tragic events of the Astroworld Festival on November 5, 2021, when a stampede crushed concertgoers, killing ten people and injuring hundreds more," the Oversight Committee said in a press release.

Live Nation must provide the Oversight Committee information by January 7 regarding the company's handling of the incident, including its security plans for the festival and actions taken after law enforcement informed them that the event was a mass casualty event, the release said.

The lawmakers are raising concerns over reports that medical staff at the festival was inexperienced or ill-equipped, and that the placement of the barricades made it difficult for attendees to get out of the area, the release said.

Live Nation has a long record of safety violations and has been fined or sued many times due to safety incidents at its events, the release said.