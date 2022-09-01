UrduPoint.com

US House Oversight Committee Reaches Agreement With Trump On Financial Documents Subpoena

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 09:27 PM

The US House Committee on Oversight and Reform has reached an agreement with former President Donald Trump to obtain key financial documents that he refused to provide under a subpoena, according to a release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The US House Committee on Oversight and Reform has reached an agreement with former President Donald Trump to obtain key financial documents that he refused to provide under a subpoena, according to a release on Thursday.

"After facing years of delay tactics, the Committee has now reached an agreement with the former President and his accounting firm, Mazars USA, to obtain critical documents," Committee Chair Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney said in the release. "These documents will inform the Committee's efforts to get to the bottom of former President Trump's egregious conduct and ensure that future presidents do not abuse their position of power for personal gain.

"

In April 2019, the committee issued a subpoena to Mazars for financial records as part of its investigation into Trump's conflicts of interest, self-dealing, and foreign financial ties. Trump subsequently filed a lawsuit to prevent Mazars from complying with the subpoena. On July 8, 2022, the Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit found that the committee was authorized to obtain certain financial records and communications from Trump and his business entities.

Under the agreement reached by the committee, Trump will not further appeal the DC Circuit's ruling, and Mazars will comply with the subpoena.

