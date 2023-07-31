US House Oversight Committee Requests Information on Influence of Hunter Biden Art Sales

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is requesting information related to the potential influence of transactions involving Hunter Biden's artwork on appointments to roles within the Biden administration, the lawmaker said in a statement.

The panel is investigating the purchase of a piece of Hunter Biden's artwork by Democrat donor Elizabeth Hirsch Naftali, whom US President Joe Biden appointed to the Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad, the statement said on Sunday.

"In a letter to Ms. Hirsch Naftali and White House Counsel Stuart Delery, Chairman Comer is requesting information related to Ms. Hirsch Naftali's purchase of Hunter Biden's artwork, her appointment to the Commission, and the White House's involvement in the sale of Hunter Biden's artwork," the statement said.

The probe is part of a broader investigation by the House Oversight Committee into potential foreign and domestic influence peddling schemes by the Biden family, including through the sale of Hunter Biden's artwork, the statement said.

Hunter Biden's art dealer, George Berges, has repeatedly failed to comply with the committee's request for information related to the sale of Biden's art, the statement added.

The letter to Hirsch Naftali requests she provide information on communications with Berges, as well as on any communications with Federal employees regarding the purchase of Biden's art or her appointment to the commission.

The letter also requests information on at least 13 trips Hirsch Naftali has made to the White House since December 2021.

The letter to the White House counsel requests information on communications with Hirsch Naftali and Berges, as well as information on Naftali's visits to the White House.

Both letters request the parties deliver the information by August 11.