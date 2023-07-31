Open Menu

US House Oversight Committee Requests Information On Influence Of Hunter Biden Art Sales

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 10:47 PM

US House Oversight Committee Requests Information on Influence of Hunter Biden Art Sales

US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is requesting information related to the potential influence of transactions involving Hunter Biden's artwork on appointments to roles within the Biden administration, the lawmaker said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is requesting information related to the potential influence of transactions involving Hunter Biden's artwork on appointments to roles within the Biden administration, the lawmaker said in a statement.

The panel is investigating the purchase of a piece of Hunter Biden's artwork by Democrat donor Elizabeth Hirsch Naftali, whom US President Joe Biden appointed to the Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad, the statement said on Sunday.

"In a letter to Ms. Hirsch Naftali and White House Counsel Stuart Delery, Chairman Comer is requesting information related to Ms. Hirsch Naftali's purchase of Hunter Biden's artwork, her appointment to the Commission, and the White House's involvement in the sale of Hunter Biden's artwork," the statement said.

The probe is part of a broader investigation by the House Oversight Committee into potential foreign and domestic influence peddling schemes by the Biden family, including through the sale of Hunter Biden's artwork, the statement said.

Hunter Biden's art dealer, George Berges, has repeatedly failed to comply with the committee's request for information related to the sale of Biden's art, the statement added.

The letter to Hirsch Naftali requests she provide information on communications with Berges, as well as on any communications with Federal employees regarding the purchase of Biden's art or her appointment to the commission.

The letter also requests information on at least 13 trips Hirsch Naftali has made to the White House since December 2021.

The letter to the White House counsel requests information on communications with Hirsch Naftali and Berges, as well as information on Naftali's visits to the White House.

Both letters request the parties deliver the information by August 11.

Related Topics

White House Sale George August December Sunday Family

Recent Stories

US Designates Leaders of Islamic State, Al-Qaeda C ..

US Designates Leaders of Islamic State, Al-Qaeda Cells in Maldives - Treasury

13 minutes ago
 COAS, Chinese Vice Premier reiterate desire for in ..

COAS, Chinese Vice Premier reiterate desire for increasing bilateral ties in all ..

24 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Srpska Officials for Allegedly Underm ..

US Sanctions Srpska Officials for Allegedly Undermining Dayton Accords - Treasur ..

24 minutes ago
 UNESCO Recommends Placing Venice on World Heritage ..

UNESCO Recommends Placing Venice on World Heritage in Danger List

24 minutes ago
 CPEC symbol of prosperity, shared development: Pri ..

CPEC symbol of prosperity, shared development: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

24 minutes ago
 Finance deptt releases Rs 100 mln for rehabilitati ..

Finance deptt releases Rs 100 mln for rehabilitation of flood affectees

17 minutes ago
Senegal opposition figure Sonko charged and detain ..

Senegal opposition figure Sonko charged and detained: lawyer

17 minutes ago
 Shamyl's not out 57 leads Shaheens' to nine-wicket ..

Shamyl's not out 57 leads Shaheens' to nine-wicket win

17 minutes ago
 UN chief strongly condemns Bajaur terrorist attack ..

UN chief strongly condemns Bajaur terrorist attack

18 minutes ago
 Russian National Konoshchenok Not Receiving Needed ..

Russian National Konoshchenok Not Receiving Needed Medication in US Custody - De ..

18 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes seven government bills

National Assembly passes seven government bills

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China celebrate 10th anniversary of Chin ..

Pakistan, China celebrate 10th anniversary of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor ( ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World