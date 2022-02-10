The House Committee on Oversight and Reform requests information on the documents recovered from ex-President Donald Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago, Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said in a letter to US Archivist David Ferriero on Thursday

"The Committee is seeking information about the 15 boxes of presidential records that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) recently recovered from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence," Maloney said in the letter. "I am deeply concerned that these records were not provided to NARA promptly at the end of the Trump Administration and that they appear to have been removed from the White House in violation of the Presidential Records Act (PRA). I am also concerned by recent reports that while in office, President Trump repeatedly attempted to destroy presidential records, which could constitute additional serious violations of the PRA."

The Washington Post reported on Monday that the US National Archives had to recover Trump's White House records, including letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, from his Mar-a-Lago residence last month because he wrongly took them out when leaving office.

"President Trump is required not only to preserve presidential records, but to turn them over to the National Archives at the end of his presidential term," Maloney stated. "The PRA specifically states: Upon the conclusion of a President's term of office, or if a President serves consecutive terms upon the conclusion of the last term, the Archivist of the United States shall assume responsibility for the custody, control, and preservation of, and access to, the Presidential records of that President.

"

Maloney went on to say that removing or concealing government records is a criminal offense carrying punishment of up to three years in prison.

"Republicans in Congress obsessively investigated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server for official communications," the letter said. "Former President Trump's conduct, in contrast, involves a former president potentially violating a criminal law by intentionally removing records, including communications with a foreign leader, from the White House and reportedly attempting to destroy records by tearing them up."

The committee requests that NARA provide information regarding its communications with Trump by February 18. The committee seeks detailed description of the items recovered, and wants to know whether they are being reviewed to determine if they have classified information.

The panel wants to know if NARA knows about any additional presidential records from the Trump administration that may be missing or not yet in its possession.

"Has the Archivist notified the Attorney General that former President Trump removed presidential records from the White House? If not, why not?" the letter added. "Is NARA aware of presidential records that President Trump destroyed or attempted to destroy without the approval of NARA?"

Trump said on Thursday that he had "collaborative" relationship with the National Archives and had engaged with the agency over the transport of "boxes that contained letters, records, newspapers, magazines and various articles" to preserve his administration's legacy.