US House Oversight Committee To Hold FBI Director Wray In Contempt Of Congress - Chairman

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The US House Oversight Committee will take steps to hold Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress after the agency refused to provide unclassified records pertaining to an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden, committee chairman James Comer said.

"Today, the FBI informed the Committee that it will not provide the unclassified documents subpoenaed by the Committee. The FBI's decision to stiff-arm Congress and hide this information from the American people is obstructionist and unacceptable," Comer said in a statement on Tuesday. "(T)he Committee has been clear in its intent to protect Congressional oversight authorities and will now be taking steps to hold the FBI Director in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a lawful subpoena.

"

Comer added that he will speak with Wray over the telephone on Wednesday to discuss the FBI's refusal to comply with the subpoena.

Earlier this month, Comer subpoenaed Wray and requested a document that allegedly contains information about a scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to an exchange of money to secure policy decisions. The subpoena asked Wray to provide the requested document by May 30.

