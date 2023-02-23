UrduPoint.com

US House Oversight Panel Asks Blinken For Info On Alleged Suppression Of Speech - Letter

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 11:22 PM

The US House Oversight Committee is requesting Secretary of State Antony Blinken provide information related to the State Department's alleged funding of speech suppression, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The US House Oversight Committee is requesting Secretary of State Antony Blinken provide information related to the State Department's alleged funding of speech suppression, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Thursday.

"The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating reports that Federal funds administered by the Department of State were used to suppress lawful speech and defund disfavored news outlets under the guise of combating disinformation," Comer said in a letter to Blinken.

The panel is seeking documents and a staff-level briefing to understand the scope of the State Department's use of federal funds for the purpose of censorship, the letter said.

The committee is "disturbed" by reports that US taxpayer money ended up in the hands of a foreign organization running a blacklist of organizations accused of hosting disinformation, including several conservative-leaning outlets, the letter said.

US media reported earlier this month that the Global Disinformation Index received $330,000 in funding from the State Department. The British organization provides "risk ratings" to advertisement companies to advise them on outlets to avoid.

The index lists outlets including Newsmax, The New York Post and RealClearPolitics as risky. The purpose of these ratings is to pressure advertisers to pull ads from websites hosting content deemed objectionable by the index, State Department and affiliated organizations, the letter said.

"The federal government should not be censoring free speech nor policing what news outlets Americans choose to consume. And taxpayer funds should never be given to third parties with the intent that they be used to censor lawful speech or abridge the freedom of the press," the letter said.

The committee is requesting information from the State Department on the matter by March 9, as well as a briefing by March 2, the letter said.

