US House Oversight Panel Chair Says Biden Family Engaged in 'Organized Crime'

Published July 03, 2023

The criminal acts committed by US President Joe Biden and his family amount to organized crime, US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said in an interview with The Cats Roundtable podcast

"This is organized crime, there's no other way to define it," Comer said on Sunday. "This was an organized family crime unit, essentially, and the business model was to profit off of Joe Biden's influence as vice president and future influence as president of the United States."

The US House Oversight Committee is conducting a probe focused on President Biden and his son, Hunter, who the lawmakers allege engaged in an influence peddling scheme involving foreign nationals in Ukraine and China.

The Biden family may have received up to $30 million as part of the alleged scheme, Comer said last month.

The allegations are based on claims from a confidential FBI informant, who purports that the Bidens received millions of Dollars from a Ukrainian energy company as part of a deal to push for Kiev to fire a prosecutor investigating the business.

The probe continues despite the US Justice Department agreeing to a plea deal with Hunter Biden to resolve tax and firearms charges, Comer said.

Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump said last month that he would also appoint a special prosecutor to investigate alleged corruption by the Biden family if reelected next year.

