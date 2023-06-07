US House Oversight Panel Chair Says Finished Contempt of Congress Report for FBI Chief

US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Wednesday that the panel finished its resolution and report recommending FBI Director Christopher Wray be held in contempt of Congress, following his failure to produce information related to a potential foreign bribery scheme involving then-US Vice President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Wednesday that the panel finished its resolution and report recommending FBI Director Christopher Wray be held in contempt of Congress, following his failure to produce information related to a potential foreign bribery scheme involving then-US Vice President Joe Biden.

The resolution will be considered at a committee meeting on Thursday, Comer said in a statement.

"We have been clear that the FBI must produce the unclassified FD-1023 record to the custody of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. To date, the FBI has refused to comply with our lawfully issued subpoena and even refused to admit the record's existence up until a week ago," the statement said.

Last month, Comer subpoenaed Wray for the record, which purportedly contains information on a potential agreement between Biden and a foreign national to exchange money for policy decisions.

The FBI record has "not been disproven" and is being used in an ongoing investigation, Comer said on Monday. The information comes from a "trust, highly credible" confidential human informant who has been engaged with the FBI for over a decade, Comer said.

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, who serves on the Oversight Committee, also said on Monday that the FBI is afraid the informant will be "killed if unmasked" based on the information brought forward about Biden.