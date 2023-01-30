UrduPoint.com

US House Oversight Panel Chair Says Holding First Biden Family Probe Hearing Next Week

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 10:02 PM

The US House Oversight Committee will hold its first hearing next week on the business dealings of US President Joe Biden's family and potential influence peddling, Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The US House Oversight Committee will hold its first hearing next week on the business dealings of US President Joe Biden's family and potential influence peddling, Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said on Monday.

"We can play a huge role in investigating this administration... the investigation that's going to get the most press - obviously, it's the Biden family influence peddling," Comer said during an interview. "We have evidence that we've been transparent with and will continue to be transparent with as we start our hearings next week, where this family has taken in millions and millions of Dollars from our adversaries, mainly in China."

The committee needs to determine who made payments to the Biden family and for what reason, Comer said.

The panel is not planning to request Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, speak with lawmakers during the probe's initial stages, although they could potentially bring him in for questioning depending on where the investigation leads, Comer said.

The panel would like to know what sort of consulting work Hunter Biden did in foreign countries, Comer said. Hunter Biden's links to Ukrainian energy company Burisma have also not been thoroughly investigated, Comer added.

The panel's probe into the Biden family's business dealings and potential influence peddling are linked to other ongoing investigations into Biden's handling of classified documents from his time as a US Senator and Vice President.

"It's impeachable if (Biden) was using those documents in a way to profit for his family, which there's no evidence that happened, but that's something that I think needs to be looked into," Comer said. "The reason that I'm concerned about the Biden documents is because there is some reason that China has donated so much money to the different Biden interests. I don't think they are doing it out of the kindness of their heart."

On Tuesday, the Oversight Committee will meet with the National Archives' General Counsel Gary Stern to discuss the discovery of classified documents in locations including a Biden family garage and think tank office.

Comer proposed reforms to address influence peddling by government officials, as well as how sensitive materials are handled when a president leaves office.

Next week, the Oversight Committee will speak to former Twitter employees about the Hunter Biden laptop story, which was suppressed on social media based on recommendations from Federal officials, according to the so-called "Twitter Files" releases.

The committee sent letters to former Twitter Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde, former Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth and former Deputy General Counsel James Baker requesting their testimony.

