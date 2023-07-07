Open Menu

US House Oversight Panel Head Requests Briefing On Cocaine Found In White House - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 07:55 PM

US House Oversight Panel Head Requests Briefing on Cocaine Found in White House - Letter

US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer on Friday sent a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle requesting a briefing on the presence of drugs in the White House, after cocaine was found there earlier this week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer on Friday sent a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle requesting a briefing on the presence of drugs in the White House, after cocaine was found there earlier this week.

"The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating details surrounding the discovery of cocaine in the White House. This alarming development requires the Committee to assess White House security practices and determine whose failures led to an evacuation of the building and finding of the illegal substance," the letter said.

The letter requests a staff-level briefing on the situation by July 14.

Earlier this week, US Senator Tom Cotton also sent a letter to Cheatle requesting the agency publicly reveal whether the cocaine was found in an area where confidential information is exchanged.

Comer said in the letter that the incident raises additional concerns with the House Oversight Committee regarding the level of security maintained at the White House. The cocaine was found in a storage facility that is routinely used by staff and guests to store cell phones, the letter said, citing a senior law enforcement official.

"The presence of illegal drugs in the White House is unacceptable and a shameful moment in the White House's history," Comer said in a statement via Twitter.

Congress funds White House security procedures and the House Oversight Committee maintains jurisdiction over Secret Service operations, Comer added.

Related Topics

Drugs Twitter White House July Cotton

Recent Stories

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

9 minutes ago
 House robbery traced, two thieves held

House robbery traced, two thieves held

9 minutes ago
 PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana ca ..

PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana case

9 minutes ago
 KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry ..

KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry fee of Safari Park

6 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

6 minutes ago
 Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

6 minutes ago
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recov ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recovery of Ali Nawaz's brother

6 minutes ago
 Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran ..

Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews facilities at hospitals

10 minutes ago
 Russians, and if children in Russia should continu ..

Russians, and if children in Russia should continue their studies during the sum ..

10 minutes ago
 No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity ..

No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity of Quran: Ashrafi

10 minutes ago
 DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements d ..

DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements during Muharram

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World