US House Oversight Panel Requests Info From Ex-UNGA President In Biden Probe - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 01:30 AM

US House Oversight Panel Requests Info From Ex-UNGA President in Biden Probe - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The US House Oversight Committee is calling on former UN General Assembly President and ex-Serbian politician Vuk Jeremic to provide information related to the panel's investigation of US President Joe Biden and his family's potential involvement in influence peddling, Chairman James Comer said on Tuesday.

"The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Biden's connections to certain international and domestic business transactions and practices, including his family and associates who peddled influence to generate millions of Dollars for the Biden family," Comer said in a letter to Jeremic.

The panel's review of testimony in a Federal criminal case involving Chinese energy company CEFC China Energy indicated that Jeremic has records related to the Biden family's foreign business dealings, the letter said.

Former head of CEFC China Energy's US operations, Patrick Ho, was convicted of international bribery and money laundering in 2018.

"The Committee requests you schedule a transcribed interview with Committee staff and produce certain documents related to CEFC, Robert Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their business associates," the letter said.

The panel is investigating whether President Biden knew of or was involved in certain foreign business ventures that included the same CEFC officials who participated in schemes described in Ho's case, the letter said.

In December 2015, Jeremic attempted to introduce CEFC China Energy founder Ye Jianming to Hunter Biden and associates, the letter said. Although the meeting does not appear to have taken place then, a "lucrative business relationship" later formed between Biden, Ye and CEFC China Energy, the letter said.

By 2017, Hunter Biden, Ye and then former-Vice President Biden planned to share office space at the House of Sweden in Washington, the letter said. The US Justice Department likely has additional evidence related to CEFC China Energy and Hunter Biden given the seizure of Ho's devices and email accounts in November 2017, the letter noted.

The committee is requesting Jeremic provide documents and communications with the Bidens, Ye, Ho and others since 2014, as well as to confirm whether the Justice Department redacted Hunter Biden's name from evidence in the US' prosecution of Ho, the letter said.

The request is part of a wider investigation by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee into the Biden family and potential influence peddling involving foreign business deals in China and Ukraine.

