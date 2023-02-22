US House Oversight Panel Requests Info on Ukraine Funding to Audit for Abuse - Letter

The US House Oversight Committee is requesting information from across the federal government on the billions of taxpayer dollars sent to Ukraine to audit the funding for fraud and abuse, the panel said on Wednesday

"The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is conducting oversight of the federal government's administration of US taxpayer-funded assistance to Ukraine," the committee said in a letter. "The Committee seeks documents and information to understand how the Department of Defense, Department of State, and the US Agency for International Development's (USAID) are conducting oversight of these funds.

"

The lawmakers sent the letter to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha Powers.

Congress has provided more than $113 billion in funding for Ukraine since the launch of Russia's special military operation last year. It is critical that agencies administering the funds ensure they are used for their intended purpose to prevent and reduce the risk of waste, fraud and abuse, the letter said.