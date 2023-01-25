US House Oversight Panel Requests Information on Sale of Hunter Biden Artwork - Letter

The US House Oversight Committee is again requesting information from the Georges Berges Gallery on the anonymous purchase of art made by Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, Chairman James Comer said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The US House Oversight Committee is again requesting information from the Georges Berges Gallery on the anonymous purchase of art made by Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, Chairman James Comer said on Wednesday.

"Your arrangement with Hunter Biden raises serious ethics concerns and calls into question whether the Biden family is again selling access and influence. Despite being a novice artist, Hunter Biden received exorbitant amounts of money selling his artwork, the buyers' identities remain unknown, and you appear to be the sole record keeper of these lucrative transactions," Comer said in a letter to gallery namesake Georges Berges.

The request comes as part of the Oversight Committee investigation into whether Biden and his family engaged in foreign or domestic influence peddling schemes, the letter said. Republicans on the panel made a similar request during the last Congress, although they held a minority in the House at that time.

The committee is also requesting Berges appear for a transcribed interview, the letter said.

Hunter Biden's latest artwork sells for between $55,000-$225,000, the letter said, citing gallery advertisements. Comer also issued a statement on Wednesday in which he questioned why anyone would pay top Dollar for "arguably worthless" art, adding that Hunter Biden is "no Pablo Picasso."

"It is concerning that President Biden's son is the recipient of anonymous, high-dollar transactions - potentially from foreign buyers - with no accountability or oversight (other than you)," the letter said.

Foreign adversaries of the United States, including China, have used sham art sales to launder money and evade sanctions, Comer said in the statement.

The committee is requesting Berges produce information related to communications with the White House and Hunter Biden, the setting of prices for Biden's artwork and the purchasers of the artwork, the letter said.

The committee expects Berges to produce the requested information no later than February 8 and to schedule the interview to appear prior to February 15, the letter added.