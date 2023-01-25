UrduPoint.com

US House Oversight Panel Requests Information On Sale Of Hunter Biden Artwork - Letter

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 09:40 PM

US House Oversight Panel Requests Information on Sale of Hunter Biden Artwork - Letter

The US House Oversight Committee is again requesting information from the Georges Berges Gallery on the anonymous purchase of art made by Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, Chairman James Comer said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The US House Oversight Committee is again requesting information from the Georges Berges Gallery on the anonymous purchase of art made by Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, Chairman James Comer said on Wednesday.

"Your arrangement with Hunter Biden raises serious ethics concerns and calls into question whether the Biden family is again selling access and influence. Despite being a novice artist, Hunter Biden received exorbitant amounts of money selling his artwork, the buyers' identities remain unknown, and you appear to be the sole record keeper of these lucrative transactions," Comer said in a letter to gallery namesake Georges Berges.

The request comes as part of the Oversight Committee investigation into whether Biden and his family engaged in foreign or domestic influence peddling schemes, the letter said. Republicans on the panel made a similar request during the last Congress, although they held a minority in the House at that time.

The committee is also requesting Berges appear for a transcribed interview, the letter said.

Hunter Biden's latest artwork sells for between $55,000-$225,000, the letter said, citing gallery advertisements. Comer also issued a statement on Wednesday in which he questioned why anyone would pay top Dollar for "arguably worthless" art, adding that Hunter Biden is "no Pablo Picasso."

"It is concerning that President Biden's son is the recipient of anonymous, high-dollar transactions - potentially from foreign buyers - with no accountability or oversight (other than you)," the letter said.

Foreign adversaries of the United States, including China, have used sham art sales to launder money and evade sanctions, Comer said in the statement.

The committee is requesting Berges produce information related to communications with the White House and Hunter Biden, the setting of prices for Biden's artwork and the purchasers of the artwork, the letter said.

The committee expects Berges to produce the requested information no later than February 8 and to schedule the interview to appear prior to February 15, the letter added.

Related Topics

Minority Dollar China White House United States Money February Congress Family From Top

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Hamdan delivers message from Mohammed b ..

Sultan bin Hamdan delivers message from Mohammed bin Rashid to Crown Prince of B ..

12 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Has No Announcement to Make on Leopar ..

Trudeau Says Has No Announcement to Make on Leopard Tanks for Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expresses concerns on deaths ..

2 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 8th Dubai International ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum

12 minutes ago
 One killed, another injured in road mishap in Fais ..

One killed, another injured in road mishap in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Teams strengthen rosters in HBL PSL 8 replacement ..

Teams strengthen rosters in HBL PSL 8 replacement draft

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.