US House Oversight Panel Will Probe Waste, Fraud in COVID-19 Relief Funding - Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The US House Oversight Committee will probe potential misuse of government COVID-19 relief funding, with an initial hearing on the matter scheduled for next week, Chairman James Comer said on Friday.

"We owe it to Americans to identify how hundreds of billions of taxpayer Dollars spent under the guise of pandemic relief were lost to waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement," Comer said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden and the Democrat-led 117th Congress spent "too much time pushing money out the door" and not enough time conducting oversight of the funds, Comer said.

Under Republican leadership in the 118th Congress, the House Oversight Committee will return to its Primary duty of rooting out waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement in the Federal government, Comer said.

The committee will hold a hearing on the matter on February 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET (15:00 GMT). Witnesses include Pandemic Response Accountability Committee Chair Michael Horowitz, US Government Accountability Office Comptroller General Gene Dodaro and US Secret Service official David Smith.