WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The US House Foreign Affairs Committee approved on Thursday for further deliberations a draft bill that prohibits using Federal funds to facilitate Russia's participation in the G7 and the restoration of the G8.

The panel's markup allows the bill to move to the floor for a possible vote by the full House of Representatives. It will also require a Senate confirmation and the president's signature to come into a law.

"This bill prohibits the use of federal funds to support or facilitate Russia's participation in a proceeding of the Group of Seven... or to reconstitute the Group of Eight to include Russia," according to the official legislation description.

Russia was disinvited from the informal club of the world's leading nations as part of international response to the reunification of Crimea in 2014 following a political crisis in Ukraine and a referendum.

According to the draft, the prohibition will be in place until the US State Department certifies that "Russia has ended its occupation of Crimea and certain parts of Georgia and is complying with its commitments and taking specified actions related to these areas.

"

Another precondition requires that the Department of State and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) certify that Russia "has halted all interference into the elections of certain countries, including the United States and other North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states."

The bill also requests the ODNI to present to the Congress an assessment of "the government of Russia's support for Taliban-linked militants, including any alleged program to incentivize the killing of US or NATO soldiers."

"Bounties" allegations have been rejected by Russian officials and investigated by the US administration who failed to find any corroborating evidence.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of meddling in the internal affairs of foreign states. Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, after a referendum determined that over 96 percent of the peninsula's voters were in favor of reunification.