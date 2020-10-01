UrduPoint.com
US House Panel Advances Bill To Reform FAA Certification Process After 737 MAX Crashes

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said in a press release that it has advanced legislation that would strengthen the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) certification process.

"Today, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure approved a slate of bipartisan measures during a Full Committee markup, including legislation to strengthen the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) certification process," the release said on Wednesday.

Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio said this measure is designed to address gaps in the FAA's regulatory system for certifying aircraft and adopt critical reforms to improve public safety and accountability.

The measure will now head to the House of Representatives floor for consideration.

After two fatal accidents involving Boeing's 737 MAX - a Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October 2018, and the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March 2019 - the aircraft were grounded around the world. Manufacturer Boeing suspended the production of this type of airplanes. Investigations into the crashes revealed errors in the functioning of the jet's piloting system, lapses in Boeing's safety standard procedures and cover-ups by company officials.

