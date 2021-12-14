US House Panel Advances Measure to Cite Ex-Trump Chief of Staff for Criminal Contempt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6 advanced a measure recommending the lower chamber of Congress to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to criminal contempt for failing to fully cooperate with the panel.

The Select Committee advanced the measure on Monday evening, sending it to the full House of Representatives for consideration in the coming days.

Contempt of Congress charges can only be pursued by the US Justice Department and can result in a penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.