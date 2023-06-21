UrduPoint.com

US House Panel Advances Resolution Calling On Biden To Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 10:03 PM

US House Panel Advances Resolution Calling on Biden to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced legislation on Wednesday that calls on the Biden administration to provide long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine, despite concerns over escalation of the conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The US House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced legislation on Wednesday that calls on the Biden administration to provide long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine, despite concerns over escalation of the conflict.

The panel advanced the resolution in a voice vote.

The resolution calls on the Biden administration to immediately provide ATACMS to Ukraine, citing Kiev's request for the 200-mile-range weapons.

The resolution requests ATACMS "in sufficient quantity to hasten Ukraine's victory" while still maintaining the United States' military readiness.

Additionally, the resolution urged US allies and partners to transfer similar systems to Ukraine and expresses concern that the delay in providing ATACMS could prolong the conflict.

Earlier this week, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene issued a statement in opposition to the resolution, characterizing it as an "escalation" of the conflict in Ukraine. Greene likened the US providing ATACMS to Ukraine to Russia giving long-range missiles to Cuba or Mexico.

The US should negotiate peace instead of waging war, Greene added.

Related Topics

Resolution Army Ukraine Russia Vote Kiev United States Cuba Mexico Opposition

Recent Stories

Stocks dip as Powell warns of more 'moderate' rate ..

Stocks dip as Powell warns of more 'moderate' rate hikes

25 minutes ago
 Four People in Critical Condition After Gas Explos ..

Four People in Critical Condition After Gas Explosion in Paris - Reports

16 minutes ago
 Russia's 11th International Maritime Defense Salon ..

Russia's 11th International Maritime Defense Salon Opens in St. Petersburg

16 minutes ago
 Rs1.024 bn surplus budget approved for Edwards Col ..

Rs1.024 bn surplus budget approved for Edwards College

16 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf set to become PCB chief before Eid

Zaka Ashraf set to become PCB chief before Eid

26 minutes ago
 Railways increases water rates by 200 PC for offic ..

Railways increases water rates by 200 PC for officers residences

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.