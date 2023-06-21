US House Panel Advances Resolution Calling on Biden to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced legislation on Wednesday that calls on the Biden administration to provide long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine, despite concerns over escalation of the conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The US House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced legislation on Wednesday that calls on the Biden administration to provide long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine, despite concerns over escalation of the conflict.

The panel advanced the resolution in a voice vote.

The resolution calls on the Biden administration to immediately provide ATACMS to Ukraine, citing Kiev's request for the 200-mile-range weapons.

The resolution requests ATACMS "in sufficient quantity to hasten Ukraine's victory" while still maintaining the United States' military readiness.

Additionally, the resolution urged US allies and partners to transfer similar systems to Ukraine and expresses concern that the delay in providing ATACMS could prolong the conflict.

Earlier this week, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene issued a statement in opposition to the resolution, characterizing it as an "escalation" of the conflict in Ukraine. Greene likened the US providing ATACMS to Ukraine to Russia giving long-range missiles to Cuba or Mexico.

The US should negotiate peace instead of waging war, Greene added.