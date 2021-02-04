UrduPoint.com
US House Panel Advances Resolution To Remove Congresswoman Greene From Committees

Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The US House Rules Committee has advanced a resolution to remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments for pushing unfounded conspiracy theories.

Greene has come under fire for pushing controversial conspiracy theories about school shootings, 9/11, causes of the California wildfires among others including anti-Semitic conspiracies.

The Democrat-controlled committee on Wednesday approved the rule to move forward with removing Greene from the House committees she is serving on.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy while condemning her remarks accused the Democrats of using the opportunity for yet another "power grab."

Earlier on Wednesday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said a final vote on the resolution will be held on Thursday. The resolution to remove Greene will require a simple majority vote to pass.

