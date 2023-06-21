US House Panel Advances Resolution to Sanction China for Alleged Forced Organ Harvesting

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced a resolution on Wednesday to sanction China for its alleged involvement in forced organ harvesting and end the United States' cooperation with China in the organ transplantation field

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The US House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced a resolution on Wednesday to sanction China for its alleged involvement in forced organ harvesting and end the United States' cooperation with China in the organ transplantation field.

The panel advanced the resolution, dubbed the Falun Gong Protection Act, in a voice vote.

The resolution cites "credible international reports" suggesting that China is engaged in forced organ harvesting, including from practitioners of the Falun Gong spiritual movement. The practice is a clear violation of human rights and may constitute genocide, according to the resolution.

The resolution includes a statement of policy that the US is to avoid any cooperation with China in the organ transplantation field while the Chinese Communist Party remains in power.

The resolution also directs US President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on persons determined to be knowingly responsible or complicit in China's alleged involuntary organ harvesting practice.

In addition, the resolution directs the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Director of the National Institutes of Health, to submit a report to Congress on China's organ transplant policies and practices.

The resolution instructs the secretary to include in the report a list of US grants over the past decade that have supported research on organ transplantation in China or in collaboration between a Chinese and US entity.