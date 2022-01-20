US House Panel Asks Ivanka Trump for Testimony Related to January 6 Capitol Riot - Letter

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 11:10 PM

The US House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot sent a letter on Thursday requesting records and testimony from Ivanka Trump, who served as a White House adviser to her father

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The US House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot sent a letter on Thursday requesting records and testimony from Ivanka Trump, who served as a White House adviser to her father.

"We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation on a range of critical topics ... we propose meeting with you on February 3 or 4, 2022," Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in the letter.

The committee is seeking records related to former President Donald Trump's election fraud claims and his handling of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol building.

