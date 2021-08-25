UrduPoint.com

US House Panel Asks Pentagon, Other Agencies To Provide Records On Capitol Riot - Letter

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 10:04 PM

US House Panel Asks Pentagon, Other Agencies to Provide Records on Capitol Riot - Letter

The US House of Representatives panel investigating the January 6 Capitol riot sent a letter on Wednesday to the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice and four other agencies, requesting records related to the attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The US House of Representatives panel investigating the January 6 Capitol riot sent a letter on Wednesday to the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice and four other agencies, requesting records related to the attack.

"Pursuant to the purposes and functions set forth in House Resolution 503, the Select Committee requests that you produce the documents described in the attached schedule in your custody, control, or possession," the letter said. Please produce this information to the Select Committee no later than September 9, 2021."

The House panel demands the agencies provide the requested documents and communications between November 3, 2020 and January 20, 2021.

The panel said it especially wants any records concerning possible attempts by former President Donald Trump to remain in office despite losing the 2020 presidential election to then Democratic-nominee Joe Biden.

In addition, the House panel also wants all records concerning Trump's efforts to push voter fraud claims.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results. Trump has claimed the election results in several US states were invalid due to election and voter fraud and robbed him of election victory. The authorities shot one protester dead during the incident and charged 500 people for participating in the event.

Related Topics

Election Dead Attack Resolution Protest Trump January September November 2020 Event All

Recent Stories

Farmers' assistance among govt's foremost prioriti ..

Farmers' assistance among govt's foremost priorities: Prime Minister

4 minutes ago
 Global COVID-19 Cases Stabilized Last Week After 2 ..

Global COVID-19 Cases Stabilized Last Week After 2 Months of Consistent Growth - ..

4 minutes ago
 Pak HC discusses red listing issue with UK parliam ..

Pak HC discusses red listing issue with UK parliamentary undersecretary

4 minutes ago
 Canada's Foreign Minister Says Situation on Ground ..

Canada's Foreign Minister Says Situation on Ground in Afghanistan 'Deteriorating ..

9 minutes ago
 Promotion of education top priority, says Buzdar

Promotion of education top priority, says Buzdar

9 minutes ago
 Russia Signs Contracts With China, India, Myanmar ..

Russia Signs Contracts With China, India, Myanmar at Army-2021 Forum - Defense A ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.