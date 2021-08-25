US House Panel Asks Pentagon, Other Agencies to Provide Records on Capitol Riot - Letter

The US House of Representatives panel investigating the January 6 Capitol riot sent a letter on Wednesday to the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice and four other agencies, requesting records related to the attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The US House of Representatives panel investigating the January 6 Capitol riot sent a letter on Wednesday to the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice and four other agencies, requesting records related to the attack.

"Pursuant to the purposes and functions set forth in House Resolution 503, the Select Committee requests that you produce the documents described in the attached schedule in your custody, control, or possession," the letter said. Please produce this information to the Select Committee no later than September 9, 2021."

The House panel demands the agencies provide the requested documents and communications between November 3, 2020 and January 20, 2021.

The panel said it especially wants any records concerning possible attempts by former President Donald Trump to remain in office despite losing the 2020 presidential election to then Democratic-nominee Joe Biden.

In addition, the House panel also wants all records concerning Trump's efforts to push voter fraud claims.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results. Trump has claimed the election results in several US states were invalid due to election and voter fraud and robbed him of election victory. The authorities shot one protester dead during the incident and charged 500 people for participating in the event.