US House Panel Cancels Wray Contempt Vote After FBI Agrees to Share Document - Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The US House Oversight Committee canceled plans to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress after the agency agreed to let the panel see a subpoenaed document detailing President Joe Biden's alleged involvement in a criminal bribery scheme, Chairman James Comer said.

"After weeks of refusing to even admit the FD-1023 record exists, the FBI has caved and is now allowing all members of the Oversight and Accountability Committee to review this unclassified record that memorializes a confidential human source's conversations with a foreign national who claimed to have bribed then-Vice President Joe Biden," Comer said in a statement late Wednesday.

The committee had planed to vote Thursday on a resolution to hold Wray in contempt of Congress after he ignored a subpoena issued last month to produce the document, which purportedly contains information on a $5 million scheme in which Biden agreed with a foreign national to exchange money for policy decisions.

"Let's be clear: the allegations contained within this record are not closed as the White House and Democrats would have the American people believe. Former Attorney General Barr confirmed this information was sent to the US Attorney in Delaware for further investigation and the FBI has confirmed it is being used in an ongoing investigation," Comer said.

The chairman added that the committee would press forward with its investigation of "the Biden family's influence peddling schemes."

The White House has dismissed the committee's push to obtain the document along with its other investigations into the Biden family as "politically motivated."