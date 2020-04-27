(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) US House Committee Chairman on Foreign Affairs Eliot Engel has launched an investigation into President Donald Trump's decision to withhold US funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), a letter Engel sent to Secretary Mike Pompeo revealed on Monday.

"I ask that the Department [of State] produce to the Committee on Foreign Affairs no later than 5:00p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020, the following: Any and all documents referring, relating to, or referencing the decision to withhold funding from the WHO," Engel said in the letter.