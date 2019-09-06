US House Panel Chair Threatens to Force Envoy Khalilzad Into Testifying on Afghan Plan

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel on Thursday said he will take action to ensure US Special Envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad testifies before Congress this month on the deal he negotiated with the Taliban.

On Monday, Khalilzad announced that under a draft agreement reached with the Taliban during talks in Doha, the United States would withdraw some 5,000 troops from Afghanistan within 135 days.

"I want to be clear: I do not consider your testimony at this hearing optional... if this letter is insufficient to secure your attendance, I will consider other options that would ensure this hearing takes place in a timely manner," Engel told Khalilzad in a letter.

Khalilzad, Engel added, has already ignored multiple requests to appear before Congress.

Khalilzad's announcement came after nine rounds of talks between US and Taliban officials that began nearly a year ago. A framework understanding had been reached earlier this year that called for the extraction of all foreign forces from Afghan soil in exchange for Taliban assurances that the movement would not play host to terrorists.