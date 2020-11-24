US House Panel Chair Urges GSA Administrator to Certify Presidential Election - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) US House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal on Monday wrote a letter to General Services Administration (GSA) Administrator Emily Murphy urging her to promptly certify the November 3 presidential election.

"I write to call on you to immediately ascertain that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the successful candidates for the office of President and Vice President," Neal, a Democrat from Massachusetts, wrote. "I call on you to put your fellow Americans before political expediency and immediately ascertain that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the successful candidates for the office of President and Vice President."

Neal said the continued refusal to provide Biden's transition team with access to critical services and facilities outlined in the Presidential Transition Act of 19631 weaken's the new administration's ability to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On November 7, 2020, nearly every major news organization declared President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris the clear winners of the election.

Since then, there has been no evidence to put those results into question, and Donald Trump has failed to prove any legal path to victory," the letter said. "Instead, the margin of victory has only grown, with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris reaching 306 electoral college votes and nearly 6 million more votes than Donald Trump in the popular vote. In the face of these facts, it is unclear on what basis you continue to deny that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the apparent successful candidates for the office of President and Vice President."

Biden has been projected as the winner of November's presidential election by all major US media outlets, having secured more Electoral College votes than incumbent Donald Trump, who has refused to concede, claiming massive vote theft. Trump has filed more than 30 lawsuits to halt vote certification, most of which have been dismissed or withdrawn.