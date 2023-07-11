Open Menu

US House Panel Concludes FBI Helped Ukrainian Intelligence Censor US Accounts - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 02:40 AM

US House Panel Concludes FBI Helped Ukrainian Intelligence Censor US Accounts - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The FBI helped the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to censor social media accounts based in the United States as part of an effort to combat alleged Russian disinformation, CNN reported, citing a US House Judiciary Committee report.

The FBI forwarded Meta (banned in Russia) an SBU-provided list of accounts flagged for removal, based on their alleged involvement in spreading disinformation, the report said on Monday.

However, the list included some US-based accounts, including the US State Department's own Russian-language Instagram account, the report said.

The FBI and SBU marked authentic accounts belonging to the US government and journalists in an effort to have them censored, the report said.

The Judiciary Committee's allegations are based on information gained through subpoenas sent to Meta and Alphabet - the parent company of Google and YouTube - the report said.

Google was inundated with censorship requests following the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the report said, citing a senior Google cybersecurity official.

The requests primarily came from the Ukrainian government, other Eastern European governments, the EU and European Commission, the employee reportedly said.

The judiciary panel's report was developed alongside the subcommittee on the weaponization of the US government, which is investigating governmental abuse of authority and collaboration with private companies to suppress certain viewpoints.

The FBI's actions constitute unconstitutional misconduct and endanger national security, the lawmakers' report said.

The subject is expected to arise during a committee hearing with FBI chief Christopher Wray later this week, the report added.

The allegations mirror those made earlier this year in the so-called Twitter Files, which featured an email demonstrating collaboration between the FBI and SBU to forward censorship requests to Twitter.

Related Topics

Hearing Google Ukraine Russia Social Media Twitter Company United States FBI YouTube From Government Instagram Employment

Recent Stories

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

2 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

2 hours ago
 PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

3 hours ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

3 hours ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

3 hours ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

3 hours ago
Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Presiden ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-ele ..

3 hours ago
 Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on ..

Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on Sidelines of NATO Summit - Rep ..

3 hours ago
 Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes betwe ..

Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes between warring groups in Parachina ..

3 hours ago
 White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector Gen ..

White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector General, Bolstered Afghan Probe

3 hours ago
 Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nomi ..

Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nominations

3 hours ago

More Stories From World