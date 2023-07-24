US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg in Contempt of Congress - Reports

Lawmakers on the US House Judiciary Committee are considering holding a vote later this week to hold Meta (banned in Russia) chief Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with the panel's subpoena, Punchbowl News reported on Monday

The panel may vote on a contempt resolution on Thursday, the report said, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Earlier this year, the committee requested information from Meta and other tech companies about their content moderation policies as part of a broader probe by lawmakers into the alleged weaponization of the Federal government and collusion with tech companies to censor speech.

Last week, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent Zuckerberg a letter informing him that the subpoena's request for information also covers information related to Meta's new social media platform Threads.

"Meta has critical information that it has not turned over to the committee regarding federal government efforts to censor speech online and how Meta responded to those efforts," Jordan spokesperson Russell Dye is quoted as saying in the report.

The panel will take whatever actions prove necessary to facilitate production of the requested information, Dye said.

Meta has so far given the committee more than 53,000 pages of documents since receiving the subpoena, the report also said, citing a person familiar with the probe. Additionally, the committee will have conducted 10 interviews with Meta personnel by the end of the week, the report added.