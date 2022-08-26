US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblower Allegations of Poor Privacy Practices

The chairs of the US House Homeland Security Committee and an associated subcommittee are requesting Twitter's Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal address whistleblower allegations about poor security and privacy practices within the social media company

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The chairs of the US House Homeland Security Committee and an associated subcommittee are requesting Twitter's Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal address whistleblower allegations about poor security and privacy practices within the social media company.

"We write to express our deep concern about disturbing whistleblower allegations raised by Twitter's former head of security regarding poor security and privacy practices at Twitter and the company's preparedness for the 2022 midterm elections," the lawmakers said in a letter to Agrawal on Thursday.

Agrawal is asked to provide answers about whether Twitter has addressed security flaws identified by former Twitter security head and well-known hacker Peiter Zatko, the whistleblower.

The letter was sent by House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson and Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, chair of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emerging Threats, Cybersecurity, and Science and Technology.

Zatko alleges that Twitter is flawed with "extreme, egregious deficiencies," adding to a number of existing complaints with respect to the network's role in democracy and elections, including its permanent ban on former US President Donald Trump, according to media reports.

According to Zatko, Twitter breached the terms of the 2011 Federal Trade Commission order by falsely claiming it had a security plan; and the understaffed agency at that period of time had failed to scrutinize multiple companies after reaching privacy settlements, including Twitter.