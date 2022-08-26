UrduPoint.com

US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblower Allegations Of Poor Privacy Practices

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 12:32 AM

US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblower Allegations of Poor Privacy Practices

The chairs of the US House Homeland Security Committee and an associated subcommittee are requesting Twitter's Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal address whistleblower allegations about poor security and privacy practices within the social media company

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The chairs of the US House Homeland Security Committee and an associated subcommittee are requesting Twitter's Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal address whistleblower allegations about poor security and privacy practices within the social media company.

"We write to express our deep concern about disturbing whistleblower allegations raised by Twitter's former head of security regarding poor security and privacy practices at Twitter and the company's preparedness for the 2022 midterm elections," the lawmakers said in a letter to Agrawal on Thursday.

Agrawal is asked to provide answers about whether Twitter has addressed security flaws identified by former Twitter security head and well-known hacker Peiter Zatko, the whistleblower.

The letter was sent by House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson and Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, chair of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emerging Threats, Cybersecurity, and Science and Technology.

Zatko alleges that Twitter is flawed with "extreme, egregious deficiencies," adding to a number of existing complaints with respect to the network's role in democracy and elections, including its permanent ban on former US President Donald Trump, according to media reports.

According to Zatko, Twitter breached the terms of the 2011 Federal Trade Commission order by falsely claiming it had a security plan; and the understaffed agency at that period of time had failed to scrutinize multiple companies after reaching privacy settlements, including Twitter.

Related Topics

Technology Poor Democracy Social Media Twitter Company Trump Thompson Media

Recent Stories

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

20 seconds ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

22 seconds ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

23 seconds ago
 US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in ..

US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in Ukraine - State Dept.

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

3 minutes ago
 Anderson strikes before Crawley and Bairstow hold ..

Anderson strikes before Crawley and Bairstow hold firm against South Africa

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.