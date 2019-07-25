US House Panel Going to Court This Week to Enforce Ex-White House Lawyer Subpoena - Chair

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will go to court this week to enforce subpoenas that were issued to former White House Attorney Don McGahn for information related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe, panel chairman Jerrold Nadler told reporters.

"The very next step ... either tomorrow or Friday is were going into court to enforce, to ask for the grand jury material and to enforce the subpoena against Mr. McGahn and that's particularly important because the excuses, I won't call them reasons, the excuses for McGahn not testifying and the nonsense about absolute immunity etc.

are the same excuses for all of the other witnesses and if we break that we'll break the log jam," Nadler said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Mueller testified before Nadler's panel and the House intelligence committee on the probe into allegations of Russian election meddling and ties with the Trump campaign. Mueller largely reiterated what was in his report released in April.

US President Donald Trump in a tweet called Friday's hearings an embarrassment to the Democratic Party.