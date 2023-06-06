US House Panel Head Says Blinken Allowing Members Chance to See Afghanistan Dissent Cable

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) US Secretary of State will allow members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee to view a dissent cable from State Department employees regarding the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and subsequent takeover by the Taliban, Committee Chairman Michael McCaul's office said on Monday.

"House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul has secured an agreement with Secretary Blinken that would allow all Members of the committee a reasonable opportunity to view the dissent channel cable and the response.

In response, Chairman McCaul has agreed this would be a satisfactory accommodation to the subpoena and would take contempt off the table," McCaul's office said in a statement.

In March, the panel issued a subpoena to produce the July 2021 dissent channel cable, which purportedly warned of the risk of the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan in the wake of the US withdrawal.

McCaul threatened to hold Blinken in contempt of Congress if he did not provide lawmakers access to the document.