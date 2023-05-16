US House Panel Hears 2024 NDAA Priorities, Expects to Markup Bill Soon - Vice Chair

UrduPoint.com

The House Armed Services Committee expects to markup the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2024 soon, even though their efforts remain threatened by uncertain debt ceiling negotiations, panel Vice Chairman Rob Wittman said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The House Armed Services Committee expects to markup the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2024 soon, even though their efforts remain threatened by uncertain debt ceiling negotiations, panel Vice Chairman Rob Wittman said on Tuesday.

"The committee expects to markup the NDAA soon and very much values the input of members who have submitted testimony regarding their priorities," Wittman said during a hearing on the legislation.

The panel held a hearing on Tuesday to hear from members of Congress on their priorities for 2024 defense spending.

Last week, the committee postponed markup hearings for the 2024 NDAA amid ongoing efforts by US President Joe Biden and congressional leadership to negotiate a raise of the United States debt ceiling.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Wednesday that lawmakers will "wait and see" how negotiations play out before officially "starting" the NDAA, but adding that initial work is already underway to shape its policies.

Subcommittee- and committee-level work on the legislation has already started, with lawmakers preparing to pass a "robust" NDAA, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik also said.

Biden may meet with congressional leaders again before departing on Wednesday for a trip to the Indo-Pacific region, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

