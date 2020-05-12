UrduPoint.com
US House Panel Introduces Resolution Urging Russia To Release Political Prisoners

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

US House Panel Introduces Resolution Urging Russia to Release Political Prisoners

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) US lawmakers introduced a resolution on Monday calling on Moscow to free political prisoners and the White House to impose sanctions on Russian officials.

"The resolution calls on the Russian Federation to immediately release political prisoners and urges the Trump Administration to impose sanctions on the Russian government officials responsible for these human rights abuses," House Foreign Affairs committee leaders Eliot Engel and Michael McCaul said in a statement.

Russia, which has repeatedly rejected such accusations, has issued its own reports highlighting the deteriorating human rights situation in the United States, specifically criticizing the US for racism, rampant xenophobia, ill-treatment of prisoners, and mass surveillance, among other abuses.

The US resolution calls on Trump to impose sanctions using the Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act, the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, or other authorities.

