US House Panel Launches Probe Into Actions of Federal Officers in Portland - Letter

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The US House Intelligence Committee has launched an investigation into the actions of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) personnel at protests in Portland, Oregon and other cities across the United States, Chairman Adam Schiff said on Monday.

"Reporting regarding the monitoring of peaceful protesters, creating and disseminating intelligence reports about journalists and protesters, and potential exploitation of electronic devices is deeply troubling," Schiff wrote in his letter to Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and Acting Undersecretary Horace Jen. "The Committee is therefore initiating, pursuant to its unique oversight and legislative authority, an investigation of I&A's activities in Portland and in support of the Department's response to protests nationwide."