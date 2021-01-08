US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failings in Breach of Capitol - Statement

The US House Appropriations Committee is investigating the security failings that allowed pro-Trump supporters to breach the Capitol Building, Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro and her colleague Tim Ryan said in a joint statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The US House Appropriations Committee is investigating the security failings that allowed pro-Trump supporters to breach the Capitol Building, Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro and her colleague Tim Ryan said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"It is obvious that there was a severe systemic failure in securing the building's perimeter and in the response once the building was breached," the lawmakers said. "To ensure the safety of those who work and visit here, we must get to the bottom of these breakdowns and prevent them from ever happening again.

"

The statement said the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee is investigating Wednesday's breach and will conduct hearings with key leaders related to the situation.

The Appropriations Committee funds the Capitol Police and approved $516 million for fiscal year 2021.

On Wednesday, thousands of Trump supporters encircled the Capitol building to protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which they claim are illegitimate. However, a large group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with Capitol police.