US House Panel Moves To Impeach Trump - Chairman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 09:50 PM

US House Panel Moves to Impeach Trump - Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday will set rules for future hearings on whether to recommend impeachment of President Donald Trump, committee Chair Jerrold Nadler announced in a press release on Monday.

"The House Judiciary Committee will consider procedures on Thursday for future hearings related to its investigation to determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment," the release said.

Nadler is seeking committee approval for a number of rules that would apply to future impeachment hearings, including one allowing an extra hour for questioning witnesses by a single individual.

"The unprecedented corruption, coverup, and crimes by the President are under investigation by the Committee as we determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment or other Article 1 remedies," Nadler said in the release. "The adoption of these additional procedures is the next step in that process.

"

The rules would apply in a September 17 hearing with Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, the release said.

Recent surveys show a majority of House Democrats favor impeaching Trump for attempting to halt an investigation by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller of Russia's role in Trump's presidential campaign.

Mueller's report found no evidence of collusion or conspiracy involving Moscow and Trump campaign officials, but detailed numerous instances in which the president attempted to throttle the probe.

Nadler's bid to impeach Trump is considered risky by many pundits, including some House Democrats, who fear the effort will energize the president's effort to win a second term in next year's presidential election.

If impeached, Trump would remain in office unless two-thirds of the Republican-led US Senate votes to convict the president.

