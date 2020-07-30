(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Democrats and Republicans on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee unanimously approved legislation to sanction supporters of Russia's intervention in Libya's conflict by enabling the deployment of military contractors and paramilitary forces fighting with a militia favored by Moscow, Congressman Ted Deutch said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Libya Stabilization Act sanctions those who deploy mercenaries, support militias, violate the UN arms embargo and commit human rights violations in Libya. It also calls on the United States to take a more active role in diplomacy to resolve the conflict," Deutch said.

The text of the legislation calls for the "imposition of sanctions on those supporting Russian military intervention in Libya," while also targeting other nations that have taken sides in the conflict, in which competing forces have carved the nation into competing fiefdoms.

The bill cites Russia for backing the Libyan National Army (LNA) and its leader, Khalifa Haftar, whose forces were recently prevented from seizing the capital Tripoli and ousting the internationally backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

Russia is attempting to broker a cease fire between Haftar's LNA, the Tripoli-based GNA's and Turkey, which backs the LNA, according to Russia's Foreign Ministry.

Last week, a Russian delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held high-level consultations on Libya with Turkey in Ankara, with the sides agreeing to work together toward a long-term ceasefire as a prelude to an eventual political settlement.