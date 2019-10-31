UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Panel Passes Resolution Opposing Russia Inclusion In G7 Summits

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:10 AM

US House Panel Passes Resolution Opposing Russia Inclusion in G7 Summits

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The US House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) unanimously passed a resolution against inviting Russia to future G7 summits.

"A bipartisan resolution... disapproving Russia's inclusion in future Group of Seven (G-7) summits until it respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors and adheres to the standards of democratic societies, was unanimously passed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee," Congressman Albio Sires' office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sires introduced the resolution in August 2019 after President Donald Trump said he planned to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the 2020 G7 summit, the release said.

Trump still has not ruled out inviting Putin to next year's G7 summit.

Related Topics

Resolution Russia Trump Vladimir Putin August 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler launches his latest books at SIBF 20 ..

5 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates 38th edition of Sharj ..

5 hours ago

Al Olama attends Austrian Embassy reception

5 hours ago

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler tours SIBF 2019 cultural pavilions a ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah International Book Fair an international p ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.