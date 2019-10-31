US House Panel Passes Resolution Opposing Russia Inclusion in G7 Summits

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The US House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) unanimously passed a resolution against inviting Russia to future G7 summits.

"A bipartisan resolution... disapproving Russia's inclusion in future Group of Seven (G-7) summits until it respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors and adheres to the standards of democratic societies, was unanimously passed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee," Congressman Albio Sires' office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sires introduced the resolution in August 2019 after President Donald Trump said he planned to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the 2020 G7 summit, the release said.

Trump still has not ruled out inviting Putin to next year's G7 summit.