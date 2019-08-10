US House Panel Probes Trump Immigration Raids in Mississippi - Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The US House oversight committee has opened a probe into the arrest of 680 people during recent raids by immigration enforcement authorities in the state of Mississippi, Congressman Elijah Cummings said in a press release.

"We are concerned by reports that these enforcement actions on August 7, 2019, left many children - on their first day of school - separated from their parents and terrified because they did not know where their parents were taken and detained," Cummings, the chairman of the committee, said in a letter to the Justice Department on Friday.

Cummings said it appeared US authorities targeted only immigrant workers and not their employers.

"We are alarmed by the potential serious chilling effect of these enforcement actions," the letter said.

The House oversight committee also asked the Justice Department and Federal immigration enforcement for a briefing on the matter along with all relevant documentation.