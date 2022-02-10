US House Panel Probing January 6 Events Discovers Gaps in White House Phone Logs - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, discovered gaps in the official White House telephone logs on that day, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The Select Committee found few records of calls by then President Donald Trump from the critical hours when investigators know that he was making them, the report said.

However, investigators have not uncovered evidence that any official records were tampered with or deleted, the report added.

The call logs provided to the Select Committee record who called the White House switchboard and also any calls made from the White House to other people elsewhere.

The report said Trump routinely circumvented the White House switchboard by using other telephones that have made it very difficult for the Select Committee to know who he was communicating with.

According to the Select Committee, the call records are the latest piece of the puzzle to reconstruct what Trump did during the several hours when a group of his supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certification of 2020 election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent.

Trump has repeatedly said he did nothing wrong having called for a peaceful protest and has characterized the work of the Select Committee a continuation of the political witch hunt against him.