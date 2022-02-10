UrduPoint.com

US House Panel Probing January 6 Events Says Subpoenaed Trump Trade Adviser Peter Navarro

Published February 10, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, announced that it has issued a subpoena to Trump administration Trade Adviser Peter Navarro compelling him to produce documents and appear for a deposition.

"The Committee is seeking records and testimony from Navarro, who, according to reporting, interviews, and his own book, was involved in efforts to delay election certification and change the results," the panel said via Twitter on Wednesday.

The Select Committee said Navarro appears to have information directly relevant to the panel's probe and has not been shy about his role in what the lawmakers said were efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election results.

Multiple former Trump administration officials have been subpoenaed by the Select Committee over their connections to Trump administration handling of the January 6 events at the US Capitol.

