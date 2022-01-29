US House Panel Probing January 6 Events Subpoenas 'Alternate Electors' for Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The US House Select Committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol said on Friday that it has issued subpoenas requesting information from 14 individuals who acted as alternate electoral college voters for former President Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election.

"The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives. We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme," Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a press release.

The Select Committee encourages the subpoenaed individuals to cooperate with the investigation and help ensure that nothing like what happened at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, happens again, the release said.

The Select Committee obtained information that the individuals met on December 14, 2020, in seven US states carried by then candidate Joe Biden and submitted bogus Electoral College votes for Trump, the release said.

The votes were then used by multiple people advising Trump to justify delaying the election certification by Congress on January 6, the release added.

US authorities have arrested more than 725 individuals in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol complex on January 6, according to the release.